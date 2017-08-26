This Should Worry Slaven Bilic – Former Premier League Midfielder On West Ham’s Defeat

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Everton midfielder Kevin Kilbane feels West Ham’s performance level in their 3-0 defeat at Newcastle United should worry Slaven Bilic.



A 3-0 defeat at St. James’ Park means West Ham have lost their first three league games of the season and are already fighting an uphill battle in order to keep their heads above water.











West Ham have invested heavily in their squad this summer and are expected to bring in a few more before Thursday’s deadline day, but Kilbane believes the initial signs are not good for Bilic’s side.



While they fought hard with ten men against Southampton last weekend, the former midfielder feels the capitulation against newly promoted Newcastle is a huge worry for the east Londoners.





He believes Bilic should rightly be worried about the level of performance his side displayed against Rafael Benitez’s team.

Kilbane said on the BBC's Final Score programme: “They showed fight last week, 2-0 down, coming back to 2-2 with ten men.



“But today, you can take getting beat, but the performance has been quite telling really.



“Of course, it's not for us to put pressure on any manager.



“But we've seen it before when managers have started the season with a bit of uncertainty around them.”



After the international break West Ham will host newly promoted Huddersfield Town at the London Stadium and the Terriers are yet to be beaten in the league.

