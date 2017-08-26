XRegister
26/08/2017 - 19:04 BST

Torino Coach Oozes Confidence Over Keeping Chelsea Target Andrea Belotti

 




Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic is confident that he will be able to hold on to Chelsea target Andrea Belotti beyond Thursday’s transfer deadline.

With only five days left in the window, the 23-year-old striker’s future at Torino remains under the scanner because of interest from the Premier League and Ligue 1.




Chelsea have long been linked with a making a move for the Italy international and Antonio Conte is still believed to be keen to add to his forward options, while even Monaco are keeping tabs on Belotti with Kylian Mbappe expected to leave in the coming days.

Mihajlovic remains confident that Belotti will continue at Torino this season but admits if an appropriate offer arrives, it is important to know what the striker wants to do before a decision is made by the club.
 


The Torino coach was quoted as saying by ItaSportPress: “I am convinced that at the end of it, he will remain at Torino.  

“If an offer is made, we need to understand what he wants to do, but I think that offer has not arrived.

“And I don’t think there will be one in the current market.”

Torino have made it clear that they won’t sell the Italy striker for anything less than the €100m buyout clause in his contract.
 