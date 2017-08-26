Tough, Rugged But Leeds United Are Lightweight In This Area – Nottingham Forest Legend

Former Nottingham Forest and Leeds United star Steve Hodge feels the Whites are lightweight up front and cannot at present be classed as a heavyweight team.
Hodge watched on as Leeds visited the City Ground and eased to a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, maintaining their unbeaten start to the new Championship season and heading into the international break sitting in third in the table.
Forest went into the game on the back of impressive wins over Middlesbrough and Newcastle United, the latter in the EFL Cup.
But Leeds had too much for Mark Warburton's men, even though they were operating with forward Kemar Roofe up top following the sale of target man Chris Wood to Burnley for £15m.
For Hodge, Leeds are an impressive outfit, even though he does not rate the Whites as a heavyweight team for Forest to face.
And he believes if Leeds had been able to call upon a proper striker, they could have polished Forest off more comfortably.
Hodge said on BBC Radio Nottingham: "I just heard that this is their [Leeds’] fourth clean sheet and they've won three in a row away from home.
"So they are no mugs away from home.
"At the back they are solid and they are strong in midfield.
"They are lightweight up front, that's their problem.
"You wouldn't call these a heavyweight team – obviously they are a heavyweight club.
"But they are tough, rugged and all know their jobs.
"I think [Samu] Saiz and [Ezgjan] Alioski can do that creativity, but they've got no strikers at Leeds – they played Roofe up front.
"If they'd had strikers they might have won by three or four", Hodge added.
Nottingham Forest go into the international break with nine points from five games, two points worse off than Leeds.
Both clubs are expected to be active in the transfer market over the coming week as they look to put the finishing touches to their respective squads ahead of the closure of the transfer window.
With the scrapping of the emergency loan system, Forest and Leeds will want to know they have all bases covered to last until January.