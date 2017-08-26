Tough, Rugged But Leeds United Are Lightweight In This Area – Nottingham Forest Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Nottingham Forest and Leeds United star Steve Hodge feels the Whites are lightweight up front and cannot at present be classed as a heavyweight team.



Hodge watched on as Leeds visited the City Ground and eased to a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, maintaining their unbeaten start to the new Championship season and heading into the international break sitting in third in the table.











Forest went into the game on the back of impressive wins over Middlesbrough and Newcastle United, the latter in the EFL Cup.



But Leeds had too much for Mark Warburton's men, even though they were operating with forward Kemar Roofe up top following the sale of target man Chris Wood to Burnley for £15m.



For Hodge, Leeds are an impressive outfit, even though he does not rate the Whites as a heavyweight team for Forest to face.