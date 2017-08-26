Yes, Almost Done – Lyon Supremo Confirms Deal For Tottenham Hotspur Target

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed his side have beaten Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign midfielder Pape Cheikh Diop from Celta Vigo.
The young midfielder has been the subject of a transfer tussle between Lyon and Spurs, with the French side making the breakthrough on the basis of an initial €10m fee and a further €4m in bonus payments.
And Aulas has confirmed that his side do have a deal in place with Celta Vigo to take Pape Cheikh to France.
Now the midfielder will travel to Lyon on Sunday to start the process of his medical ahead of completing the move, with the Ligue 1 side drafting the necessary transfer documents.
"We found an agreement last night with Celta Vigo", Aulas said on Canal+.
"The negotiations were complicated because the asking price was €15m plus €10m bonus.
"But we are well advanced, we are drafting the documents.
"He will be in Lyon on Sunday for his [medical] visit", the French side's supremo added.
Just 20 years old, Pape Cheikh caught the eye with his performances in La Liga for Celta Vigo last term and had a release clause of around the €30m mark in his contract at the Spanish side.
However, Celta Vigo have been unable to resist a bid which should see the club eventually net €14m.