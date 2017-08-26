Yes, Almost Done – Lyon Supremo Confirms Deal For Tottenham Hotspur Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed his side have beaten Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign midfielder Pape Cheikh Diop from Celta Vigo.



The young midfielder has been the subject of a transfer tussle between Lyon and Spurs, with the French side making the breakthrough on the basis of an initial €10m fee and a further €4m in bonus payments.











And Aulas has confirmed that his side do have a deal in place with Celta Vigo to take Pape Cheikh to France.



Now the midfielder will travel to Lyon on Sunday to start the process of his medical ahead of completing the move, with the Ligue 1 side drafting the necessary transfer documents.



"We found an agreement last night with Celta Vigo", Aulas said on Canal+.