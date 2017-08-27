Alexis Sanchez Starts, Alexandre Lacazette On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



Arsenal have announced their team and substitutes to lock horns with Liverpool at Anfield in a Premier League game this afternoon.



Arsene Wenger's side regularly slipped up in games against top four rivals last term and the Arsenal boss will want hs men to lay down an early marker of their intention to change that.











In a bid to get the job done, Wenger has Petr Cech between the sticks, while at the back he selects Laurent Koscielny, Rob Holding and Nacho Monreal. Granit Xhaka will bid to add extra protection to the backline.



Alexis Sanchez is given a start by Wenger, while wantaway Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also plays at Anfield. Aaron Ramsey is selected, while Mesut Ozil will want to create for Danny Welbeck.



If Wenger wants to make changes then he can call for new signing Alexandre Lacazette, while defender Shkodran Mustafi is also an option.



Arsenal Team vs Liverpool



Cech, Monreal, Koscielny, Holding, Xhaka, Ramsey, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Bellerin, Ozil, Sanchez, Welbeck



Substitutes: Ospina, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Coquelin, Walcott, Lacazette, Giroud

