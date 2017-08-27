Alvaro Morata Starts – Chelsea Team vs Everton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)



Chelsea have announced their side and substitutes to play host to Everton at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League encounter this afternoon.



Blues boss Antonio Conte goes with Thibaut Courtois between the sticks, while at the back he names a three of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger. Cesc Fabregas and N'Golo Kante operate in central midfield, with Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso as wing-backs.











Willian will look to pose an attacking threat further up the pitch, while Alvaro Morata and Pedro Rodriguez are both handed starts by Conte.



If Conte wants to make changes then he can look to the bench and call for striker Michy Batshuayi, while Tiemoue Bakayoko is a midfield option for the Italian manager.



Chelsea Team vs Everton



Courtois, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso, Willian, Morata, Pedro



Substitutes: Caballero, Christensen, Tomori, Bakayoko, Kenedy, Musdona, Batshuayi

