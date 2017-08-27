XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/08/2017 - 20:05 BST

Arsene Wenger’s Never Played Three At Back – Liverpool Legend Savages Clueless Arsenal

 




Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson says Arsene Wenger has never been a manager who has played three at the back and insists he stumbled upon the formation in desperation. 

Wenger went with three at the back in Sunday's 4-0 drubbing at Anfield against Liverpool, with Rob Holding, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal being deployed to make up the backline.




Liverpool took the Gunners apart and Lawrenson, watching on for LFC TV, believes the only reason Wenger is playing three at the back is because in desperation last season he stumbled on it and it produced much-needed results.

"Towards the end of last season they stumbled on three at the back, and I mean stumbled on it", Lawrenson said.

 


"They went nine games unbeaten and were saying this is fantastic", he continued.

"He's never played three at the back in his life. So it just shows you he was absolutely struggling.

"He stumbled on it and they started winning games.

"But today they were just hopeless", Lawrenson added.

Arsenal did manage to shade possession in the game with 51 per cent of the ball, but the Gunners did not use it well and had not a single shot on target, with Liverpool enjoying ten efforts which found the target.

The Gunners, who finished outside the top four last term, have made just two signings this summer and left both on the bench at Anfield.
 