Arsene Wenger’s Never Played Three At Back – Liverpool Legend Savages Clueless Arsenal

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson says Arsene Wenger has never been a manager who has played three at the back and insists he stumbled upon the formation in desperation.



Wenger went with three at the back in Sunday's 4-0 drubbing at Anfield against Liverpool, with Rob Holding, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal being deployed to make up the backline.











Liverpool took the Gunners apart and Lawrenson, watching on for LFC TV, believes the only reason Wenger is playing three at the back is because in desperation last season he stumbled on it and it produced much-needed results.



" Towards the end of last season they stumbled on three at the back, and I mean stumbled on it", Lawrenson said.



" They went nine games unbeaten and were saying this is fantastic", he continued.