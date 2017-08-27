XRegister
27/08/2017 - 12:30 BST

Barcelona and Real Madrid Will Come For Him Next – Former Liverpool Star Worrying Over Red

 




Former Liverpool defender Phil Babb is worried that next summer Barcelona and Real Madrid will come calling for Sadio Mane. 

Liverpool swooped to snap Mane up from Southampton last summer for a fee of £34m and the Senegalese has been in sensational form for the club, establishing himself as a fixture in the team and a regular goalscorer.




This summer the Reds have had to fend off advances from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho, who in the process has become unsettled and demanded to be sold to the Catalans.

And Babb fears the same attention for Mane is on the cards for next summer, as he expects Barcelona and their Spanish rivals Real Madrid to come calling.

 


"I'd argue he's one of the best forwards in world football right now and we've got him", Babb said on LFC TV.

"But what does that mean? If he scores 20 plus goals this season then you're going to get the Spanish giants in for him next summer.

"We're going to have to deal with that.

"We've had the Coutinho scenario to deal with and now potentially we'll have to deal with Mane next year", he added.

Mane has already hit form this season and has scored twice in Liverpool's opening two Premier League fixtures, while he also chipped in with an assist in their Champions League playoff round tie against Hoffenheim.
 