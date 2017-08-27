Barcelona and Real Madrid Will Come For Him Next – Former Liverpool Star Worrying Over Red

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Phil Babb is worried that next summer Barcelona and Real Madrid will come calling for Sadio Mane.



Liverpool swooped to snap Mane up from Southampton last summer for a fee of £34m and the Senegalese has been in sensational form for the club, establishing himself as a fixture in the team and a regular goalscorer.











This summer the Reds have had to fend off advances from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho, who in the process has become unsettled and demanded to be sold to the Catalans.



And Babb fears the same attention for Mane is on the cards for next summer, as he expects Barcelona and their Spanish rivals Real Madrid to come calling .



" I'd argue he's one of the best forwards in world football right now and we've got him", Babb said on LFC TV.