Davinson Sanchez On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Burnley Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have announced their team and substitutes to host Sean Dyche's Burnley outfit at Wembley this afternoon in a Premier League clash.



Spurs remain without winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, fellow wide-man Erik Lamela and full-back Danny Rose, who are all out through injury.











Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino will want his men to make no mistake in taking the three points and he has Hugo Lloris in goal. At the back he has Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen, while Moussa Dembele is handed a start along with Heung-Mon Son. Dele Alli plays and along with Christian Eriksen will look to supply Harry Kane.



New signing Davinson Sanchez is on the bench.



If Pochettino needs to try to change the game, he can select Vincent Janssen if needed, while Moussa Sissoko is also amongst the substitutes.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Burnley



Lloris (c), Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Son, Alli, Kane



Substitutes: Vorm, Sanchez, Walker-Peters, Oakley-Boothe, Sissoko, Winks, Janssen

