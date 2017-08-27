XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/08/2017 - 22:45 BST

Everton Not Keen On Letting Kevin Mirallas Join Olympiacos

 




Everton have held talks with Olympiacos over Kevin Mirallas, but the Toffees are not keen to lose the Belgium international. 

Olympiacos want to snap up Mirallas, who played for the club between 2010 and 2012, on loan before the transfer window slams shut on Thursday night.




The Greek giants have held talks with Everton in an attempt to thrash out an agreement to make the move happen.

But according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, at present Everton are unwilling to consider either selling or loaning Mirallas.

 


Mirallas was left out of Everton's squad for their clash against Chelsea on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman confirmed after his side's 2-0 defeat that Mirallas had been dropped for an attitude issue.

The Dutchman said that Mirallas, 29, has been struggling with not being in the team.

Mirallas did not even travel to London with the Everton squad after being dropped.
 