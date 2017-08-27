Former Rangers Star Spells Out Number of Games Needed To Judge Pedro Caixinha

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers defender Terry Butcher says Pedro Caixinha should only be assessed as Gers boss at the 20-game mark this season.



Caixinha has been under considerable pressure already this season, not helped by Rangers crashing out of the Europa League in the first qualifying round against minnows from Luxembourg, but his side did ease to a 3-1 away win over Ross County on Sunday to sit only three points behind rivals Celtic after four games.











Butcher believes that as Caixinha has made so many signings it is only right to give the team time to gel under him. The former Gers star is also confident that the Portuguese will get things right on the pitch.



" He's made a lot of changes in the summer with a lot of players coming in and a lot of players going", Butcher said on BT Sport.



" As a manager you need time to gel those players and he's working under a microscope as well", he continued.