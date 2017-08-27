XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/08/2017 - 22:54 BST

Fresh Interest In Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder Moussa Sissoko

 




Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko is wanted by Italian giants Inter. 

Sissoko has struggled to make the impact expected by Spurs since his £30m move to the club from Newcastle United last summer and has widely been linked with leaving this summer.




Turkish side Trabzonspor recently tried to loan Sissoko and the player was keen to move, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy blocked the switch as he favours an outright sale.

Now, according to Sky Italia, Inter are set to try their luck.

 


The Nerazzurri also want to sign Sissoko on loan and with the right to make the move permanent at a later date if he impresses in Italy.

Inter were interested in the Frenchman last summer, but were quickly overtaken by Everton and Tottenham, who scrapped over his signature on transfer deadline day.

It remains to be seen if Levy will change his position and agree to talk over a loan deal with the Italians.
 