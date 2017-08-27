Fresh Interest In Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder Moussa Sissoko

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko is wanted by Italian giants Inter.



Sissoko has struggled to make the impact expected by Spurs since his £30m move to the club from Newcastle United last summer and has widely been linked with leaving this summer.











Turkish side Trabzonspor recently tried to loan Sissoko and the player was keen to move, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy blocked the switch as he favours an outright sale.



Now, according to Sky Italia, Inter are set to try their luck.



The Nerazzurri also want to sign Sissoko on loan and with the right to make the move permanent at a later date if he impresses in Italy .