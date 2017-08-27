I Had Bad Feeling – Mauricio Pochettino Admits Burnley Draw Fear

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino admits he always had the feeling that his side could pay for not taking their chances during the course of their 1-1 home draw against Burnley.



Spurs took the lead at Wembley four minutes into the second half when Dele Alli took advantage of a poor Burnley clearance from a corner.











Pochettino's side were dominant and they had chances to extend their lead, notably through Harry Kane, but came up short and were sitting at 1-0 heading into injury time.



And Burnley timed their counter punch perfectly, with a long ball finding new signing Chris Wood, who drove the ball past Hugo Lloris to secure a point for the visitors and push Spurs' run at Wembley to just two wins in 12 .



Pochettino says his side only have themselves to blame for the dropped points and admits he feared the worst when they failed to extend their lead .