I Had Bad Feeling – Mauricio Pochettino Admits Burnley Draw Fear

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino admits he always had the feeling that his side could pay for not taking their chances during the course of their 1-1 home draw against Burnley.
Spurs took the lead at Wembley four minutes into the second half when Dele Alli took advantage of a poor Burnley clearance from a corner.
Pochettino's side were dominant and they had chances to extend their lead, notably through Harry Kane, but came up short and were sitting at 1-0 heading into injury time.
And Burnley timed their counter punch perfectly, with a long ball finding new signing Chris Wood, who drove the ball past Hugo Lloris to secure a point for the visitors and push Spurs' run at Wembley to just two wins in 12.
Pochettino says his side only have themselves to blame for the dropped points and admits he feared the worst when they failed to extend their lead.
"It's true we had a lot of possibilities to score the second goal and kill the game and when you don't kill the game, you always give hope to the opponent to play a long ball to a big striker", Pochettino said via his club's official site.
"The feeling was if we don't kill the game, that can happen and that's how they scored.
"There is nothing to say now, we will work hard and try to fix the problems we've had at the start of the season", he added.
Tottenham's next game at Wembley comes after the international break when Borussia Dortmund are the visitors for a Champions League clash, a game then followed by a visit from Swansea City.