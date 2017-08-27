XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/08/2017 - 14:41 BST

It’s No Fluke, This Is Reason Leeds United Are Flying – Former White

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan believes there is no luck in the fact the Whites have kept four clean sheets in a row in the Championship. 

Leeds beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Saturday, a clean sheet to go alongside displays against Preston North End, Fulham and Sunderland.




Thomas Christiansen's Whites are enjoying a good start to the season and currently sit in third spot in the Championship standings, but Whelan believes there is no luck involved and Leeds are reaping the rewards for their hard work.

"They've got the right mentality and the right habits", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

 


"That's a team out there", he continued.

"The clean sheets aren't flukes.

"It is because the team are working their socks off", he added.

Nottingham Forest lined up against Leeds in good form, having just beaten promotion favourites Middlesbrough and then dumped Newcastle United out of the EFL Cup at St. James' Park.

But Mark Warburton's men came unstuck against Leeds, who have not been damaged so far by selling last season's top goalscorer Chris Wood to Burnley for £15m.
 