It’s No Fluke, This Is Reason Leeds United Are Flying – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan believes there is no luck in the fact the Whites have kept four clean sheets in a row in the Championship.



Leeds beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Saturday, a clean sheet to go alongside displays against Preston North End, Fulham and Sunderland.











Thomas Christiansen's Whites are enjoying a good start to the season and currently sit in third spot in the Championship standings, but Whelan believes there is no luck involved and Leeds are reaping the rewards for their hard work.



" They've got the right mentality and the right habits", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.



" That's a team out there", he continued.