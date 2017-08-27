It’s Not Easy Ajax – Former Premier League Star Says Frank de Boer Like Rabbit In Headlights

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League midfielder Jason McAteer thinks that Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer looks like a rabbit caught in the headlights in England's top flight.



The Eagles opted to appoint the Dutchman as boss in the summer, with De Boer re-entering management following his sacking as Inter coach last year.











He has had a tough introduction to life at Selhurst Park and so far Palace have lost all three of their Premier League games to sit second bottom in the league standings.



McAteer stressed that life as a Premier League manager is different to coaching Ajax, where De Boer won four Eredivisie titles, and says he saw the Dutchman was finding it intense in pre-season as the Premier League Asia Trophy in Hong Kong .



" I think De Boer has been caught in the headlights", McAteer said on LFC TV.