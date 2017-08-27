XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/08/2017 - 13:21 BST

La Liga Club’s Coach Signals Defeat In Bid To Sign Newcastle United Target

 




Levante coach Juan Ramon Lopez Muniz has indicated that he is not expecting to sign wantaway Arsenal striker Lucas Perez.

Arsenal are looking to ship out the striker before the end of the window and Perez has attracted interest from former club Deportivo La Coruna and Newcastle United this summer.




The Gunners have already rejected an offer from Deportivo, while no fewer than seven clubs are in for Perez, but the Spanish outfit are still trying to agree a deal with Arsenal in order to take him back to the Estadio Riazor.

Arsenal received a surprising loan bid for the striker from Levante, one of the seven sides, but it seems the club are not confident of signing the Spaniard as coach Muniz indicated that the striker won’t be joining them.
 


The Levante coach was quoted as saying by El Desmarque when asked about Perez: “These are the kinds of dreams I don’t usually have.  

“I am happy with what I have.”

Perez joined Arsenal from Deportivo last summer but played just 265 minutes of Premier League football last season as he struggled to get into Arsene Wenger’s team.

Wenger has admitted that the striker has been keen to leave Arsenal for some time and it remains to be seen if he heads back to Spain or stays in the Premier League, with Newcastle keen.
 