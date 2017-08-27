XRegister
06 October 2016

27/08/2017 - 15:16 BST

Leeds United Confirm Goalkeeper Signing

 




Leeds United have confirmed the arrival of goalkeeper Andy Lonergan on a two-year contract. 

Lonergan is not new to Leeds, having turned out for the club between 2011 and 2012, clocking up 38 appearances for the Whites before he headed to Bolton Wanderers.




Leeds confirmed on Sunday afternoon that Rob Green has terminated his contract at Elland Road and the club have acted quickly to line up Lonergan.

The shot-stopper has committed to Leeds until the summer of 2019 and will be expected to slot in as backup to Felix Wiedwald.

 


Lonergan was most recently at Wolverhampton Wanderers, who he joined from Fulham in 2016.

The 33-year-old will aim to push Wiedwald for the number 1 shirt and also add his experience to the Leeds squad over the course of the campaign.

Lonergan started his career at Preston North end and had a series of loan spells away from Deepdale before joining Leeds in 2011.
 