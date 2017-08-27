Leeds United Confirm Goalkeeper Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have confirmed the arrival of goalkeeper Andy Lonergan on a two-year contract.



Lonergan is not new to Leeds, having turned out for the club between 2011 and 2012, clocking up 38 appearances for the Whites before he headed to Bolton Wanderers.











Leeds confirmed on Sunday afternoon that Rob Green has terminated his contract at Elland Road and the club have acted quickly to line up Lonergan.



The shot-stopper has committed to Leeds until the summer of 2019 and will be expected to slot in as backup to Felix Wiedwald .



Lonergan was most recently at Wolverhampton Wanderers, who he joined from Fulham in 2016.