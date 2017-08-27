Leeds United Confirm Rob Green Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have officially confirmed that goalkeeper Rob Green has left the club, with the custodian joining Huddersfield Town.



Green has agreed to terminate the remaining year of his contract with the Elland Road outfit and leaves the Championship side as a free agent.











The experienced goalkeeper had been heavily linked with a move to Premier League side Huddersfield and has signed a one-year deal with the option for a further year with David Wagner's men.



Green arrived at Leeds last summer from QPR and quickly nailed down the number 1 spot in the team, making 48 appearances over the course of the 2016/17 season .



However, the arrival of Felix Wiedwald earlier this summer saw Green dropped from the side and the goalkeeper has opted to seek pastures new.