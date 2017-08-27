XRegister
X
27/08/2017 - 13:26 BST

Liverpool Harden Philippe Coutinho Position

 




Liverpool are set to reject any upcoming offer from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho as the Reds are more determined than ever about holding on to the Brazil midfielder.

Coutinho has slapped in a transfer request to force his way out of Liverpool, but the Reds have made it clear that they won’t be allowing him to leave this summer.




They have already rejected three offers from Barcelona and Liverpool have already released a public statement that they won’t be selling Coutinho under any circumstances.

Barcelona have not given up hope of landing the player and are expected to slap in a fourth offer before next Thursday’s transfer deadline, but Liverpool are not expected to budge.
 


According to Spanish sports daily AS, Liverpool will reject any further bids from Barcelona for Coutinho and keep hold of the player beyond the end of the transfer window.  

The Liverpool owners are keen to make a statement by holding on to Coutinho on the face of Barcelona’s interest and are determined that they will not budge under pressure from the player.

The Merseyside giants are worried that if they allow the Brazilian to leave it could set a precedent and they could end up losing some of their top stars in the upcoming years.
 