Looked Like Arsenal Had No Idea – Former Liverpool Star

Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer believes Arsenal looked like they had no idea how to play the formation they were set up in at Anfield, after Liverpool crushed the Gunners 4-0.
Roberto Firmino opened the scoring in the 17th minute, before Sadio Mane made it 2-0 just five minutes before half time to send the Reds in at the break in total control.
Liverpool did not ease up and made it 3-0 in the 57th minute when Mohamed Salah slid his shot past Petr Cech, while Daniel Sturridge completed the rout 13 minutes from time as it ended 4-0 to the hosts.
For McAteer, Arsenal looked as if they had no clue what they were doing.
"It just looked like they had no idea", McAteer said on LFC TV.
"They've changed the formation and they just didn't know how to play it, they just didn't know how to play", he added.
Arsenal goalkeeper Cech was quick to admit what the Gunners served up was not acceptable, but believes the fact the game happened early in the season is at least a positive as it offers time to change things.
Cech said on Sky Sports: "It was unacceptable for a club of our size. OK, you can come and lose a match 4-0 if you have a bad day, when you are fighting but are unlucky, but not like how it happened today.
"We were not fighting, not winning any individual battles, and we completely failed to respond to their way of playing.
"This is the most disappointing thing.
"The only positive out of the game is that we have time to respond, because it is early in the season", the goalkeeper added.