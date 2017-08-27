Looked Like Arsenal Had No Idea – Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer believes Arsenal looked like they had no idea how to play the formation they were set up in at Anfield, after Liverpool crushed the Gunners 4-0.



Roberto Firmino opened the scoring in the 17th minute, before Sadio Mane made it 2-0 just five minutes before half time to send the Reds in at the break in total control.











Liverpool did not ease up and made it 3-0 in the 57th minute when Mohamed Salah slid his shot past Petr Cech, while Daniel Sturridge completed the rout 13 minutes from time as it ended 4-0 to the hosts.



For McAteer, Arsenal looked as if they had no clue what they were doing .



" It just looked like they had no idea", McAteer said on LFC TV.