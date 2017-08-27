XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/08/2017 - 15:00 BST

Loris Karius Plays – Liverpool Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Arsenal
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have confirmed their playing eleven and substitutes to host Arsenal at Anfield in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp's men head into the game boosted by having booked a spot in the Champions League group stage by seeing off Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim in midweek.




Liverpool remain without Philippe Coutinho, who wants to join Barcelona, while Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne are injured.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp goes with Loris Karius in goal, while at the back he selects Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip as the central pairing. Joe Gomez and Alberto Moreno slot in as full-backs. Jordan Henderson plays in midfield, with Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum. Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane carry the attacking threat.

If Klopp needs to shake things up then he can look to his bench and striking options Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke.

 


Liverpool Team vs Arsenal

Karius, Gomez, Lovren, Matip, Moreno, Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Substitutes: Ward, Klavan, Alexander-Arnold, Grujic, Milner, Solanke, Sturridge
 