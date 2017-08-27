Mark Noble Is Big Problem For West Ham, His Legs Have Gone – Mark Lawrenson

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes that Mark Noble is one of the biggest problems on West Ham United's hands at present.



The Hammers have lost their opening three Premier League games, with the pressure having been piled on manager Slaven Bilic in the process.











Noble has started all three league matches and Lawrenson thinks the club captain has now slipped below the pace required for the Premier League.



Lawrenson accepts that Noble is a good captain around the club, but the former defender thinks the Hammers have been more than loyal to the midfielder .



" Last year the recruitment was poor, this year it's great", Lawrenson said on LFC TV.