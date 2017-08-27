XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/08/2017 - 19:54 BST

Mark Noble Is Big Problem For West Ham, His Legs Have Gone – Mark Lawrenson

 




Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes that Mark Noble is one of the biggest problems on West Ham United's hands at present. 

The Hammers have lost their opening three Premier League games, with the pressure having been piled on manager Slaven Bilic in the process.




Noble has started all three league matches and Lawrenson thinks the club captain has now slipped below the pace required for the Premier League.

Lawrenson accepts that Noble is a good captain around the club, but the former defender thinks the Hammers have been more than loyal to the midfielder.

 


"Last year the recruitment was poor, this year it's great", Lawrenson said on LFC TV.

"I think one of the biggest problems now is Mark Noble.

"He's been such a good player, but if you watch him now…..I think his legs have gone.

"Apparently he is fantastic round the club and in the dressing room, but you just come to a thing where you think is he doing it and if he's not doing it, you can be 14,000 appearances and just no.

"They've been extremely loyal to him", Lawrenson added.

Noble, now 30 years old, has made over 400 appearances for the Hammers, scoring 47 goals and providing 53 assists in the process.

West Ham are not now next in action until after the international break when they host newly promoted Huddersfield Town at the London Stadium on 11th September.
 