06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/08/2017 - 11:10 BST

Mark Warburton Needs To Sign This Player – Nottingham Forest Legend

 




Former Nottingham Forest midfielder Steve Hodge has urged Mark Warburton to dip into the transfer market to sign a specific type of player – a powerful centre-back. 

Forest are expected to be busy before the transfer window closes on Thursday night, with Warburton having vowed to work hard to bring up to two more players in.




The City Ground outfit are chasing Brondby goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow, while they have just completed the signing of Liam Bridcutt from Leeds United.

But Hodge, who watched as Leeds beat Forest 2-0 at the City Ground on Saturday, has urged Warburton to sign a tough and rugged centre-back.

 


"He needs a big brute in central defence who just sticks his head on it", Hodge said on BBC Radio Nottingham.

"Most teams at some point in a season will have that battering against them.

"I think that's one area [that needs addressing]."

Hodge also has another request to make of Warburton, feeling a little more teeth up front would be advantageous.

"One more thing, I'd have another striker if I could", he added.

Despite losing at home against Leeds, Nottingham Forest still sit in sixth spot in the Championship table heading into the international break, having picked up nine points from their opening five games.

The Reds have been criticised though for the lack of a plan B when Warburton's passing method fails to work.
 