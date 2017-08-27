Mark Warburton Needs To Sign This Player – Nottingham Forest Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Nottingham Forest midfielder Steve Hodge has urged Mark Warburton to dip into the transfer market to sign a specific type of player – a powerful centre-back.



Forest are expected to be busy before the transfer window closes on Thursday night, with Warburton having vowed to work hard to bring up to two more players in.











The City Ground outfit are chasing Brondby goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow, while they have just completed the signing of Liam Bridcutt from Leeds United.



But Hodge, who watched as Leeds beat Forest 2-0 at the City Ground on Saturday, has urged Warburton to sign a tough and rugged centre-back.



"He needs a big brute in central defence who just sticks his head on it", Hodge said on BBC Radio Nottingham.