Newcastle United Target At Ligue 1 Game, Closing In On Monaco Move

Newcastle United target Stevan Jovetic is closing in on a move to Monaco after watching the Ligue 1 champions crush Marseille.



Monaco are on the verge of selling Kylian Mbappe to Paris Saint-Germain and want to bring in a replacement.











Inter are ready to sell Jovetic and have been in talks with Sevilla over doing so, while Newcastle are also keen on the former Manchester City striker.



Jovetic has been in discussions with Marseille too, but saw the Stade Velodrome side ripped apart at the Stade Louis II and, according to French radio station RMC, is now close to joining the Ligue 1 champions.



The striker watched the Ligue 1 match at the Stade Louis II and saw Monaco put six goals past Marseille as they ran out 6-1 winners .