Niko Kranjcar Plays – Rangers Team vs Ross County Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Ross County vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Rangers have named their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Ross County in an away Scottish Premiership fixture at the Global Energy Stadium this afternoon.



Gers boss Pedro Caixinha goes with Wes Foderinham between the sticks, while at the back he slots in James Tavernier and Lee Wallace as full-backs, with Bruno Alves and Fabio Cardoso the central defensive pairing.











Ryan Jack is named in midfield, as is Graham Dorrans, while Niko Kranjcar will look to add creativity. Daniel Candeias plays, while Alfredo Morelos and Kenny Miller will be looking to hit the back of the net.



If Caixinha needs to make changes then he can call for Dalcio Gomes off the bench, while Eduardo Herrera is another attacking option.



Rangers Team vs Ross County



Foderingham, Tavernier, Cardoso, Alves, Wallace, Jack, Dorrans, Kranjcar, Candeias, Morelos, Miller



Substitutes: Alnwick, Hodson, Wilson, Rossiter, Pena, Dalcio, Herrera

