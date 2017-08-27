Please Arsenal, Pick Him At Anfield, He’s Very Poor – Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Phil Babb is praying that Arsenal pick Mesut Ozil in the side for their clash against the Reds at Anfield this afternoon.



Arsene Wenger takes his men from the capital north for the Premier League fixture and will be hoping his side improve on their poor record against top four rivals last season.











Wenger has selected Ozil in both Arsenal's league fixtures this season and Babb is hoping the German, who he feels has been badly off colour, is again given the vote to play against Liverpool.



" Mesut Ozil, you just have to look at his performances this season already", Babb said on LFC TV.



" I hope he's playing on Sunday because he's been very, very poor. There doesn't seem to be any oomph", he continued.