Shkodran Mustafi Decides To Leave Arsenal For Inter

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has told Arsene Wenger that he wants to leave the club in order to join Inter Milan.



The defender’s future at Arsenal was not expected to be a headache for the club going into the summer as he played regular football last season after arriving from Valencia and has been a key player at the Emirates.











Over the last week it has become increasingly likely that Mustafi could be on his way out with Wenger doing little to dissuade the speculation over the German leaving before Thursday’s deadline.



Inter have been the ones who have been doing all the running to make sure they sign Mustafi and it seems the Nerazzurri have convinced him to join in the next few days.





And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Mustafi has made it known to Wenger that he wants to join Inter before the transfer window slams shut on Thursday.

He is being backed by his family too, who are keen to move to Italy and the defender is now actively seeking his way out of the Emirates.



Arsenal are also open to allowing him to leave the club, but want to include a obligatory purchase clause in any agreement to loan him out to Inter before Thursday.



The two clubs have been locked in talks, but it seems Mustafi has made the decision to leave Arsenal.

