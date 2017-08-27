Simon Mignolet Not Ill Or Injured – Mystery Around Liverpool Dropping Goalkeeper For Arsenal Visit

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is not ill and has not picked up any injury which could explain his probable absence from the squad today against Arsenal.



Loris Karius is set to walk into the Liverpool team today after it emerged last night that Mignolet won’t be part of the squad against Arsenal at Anfield.











There were suggestions that the Belgian was either ill or picked up an injury during the week, but according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, nothing of that sort has happened.



Mignolet is believed to be fit to play and no incident occurred during the week which could explain Jurgen Klopp dropping the goalkeeper from his matchday squad against the Gunners.





The Belgian lost his place to Karius in the team last season, but forced his way back and was a regular in the second half of the campaign as the German warmed the bench at Liverpool.

The 29-year-old also put in steady performances in the first two league games and there was little to suggest that Klopp was unhappy with the goalkeeper’s performances.



However, under mysterious circumstances Mignolet will be watching the game from the stands at Anfield as Karius takes his place between the sticks for Liverpool against Arsenal today.

