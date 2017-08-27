Striker Agrees Contract With Leeds United, Move Close

Follow @insidefutbol





Malmo striker Pawel Cibicki has agreed terms on a four-year contract with Leeds United.



It emerged this weekend that Leeds were in talks with Malmo in a bid to snap up the striker, who is also able to operate on the flanks, and had put in a bid of £1.45m to take him to Elland Road.











Negotiations have continued and a move is now fast approaching for Cibicki to play in England.



According to Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen, Leeds have thrashed out the terms of a four-year contract with Cibicki, which will keep him at Elland Road until the summer of 2021 .



Malmo are making no comment on the transfer speculation .