Striker Agrees Contract With Leeds United, Move Close

Malmo striker Pawel Cibicki has agreed terms on a four-year contract with Leeds United.
It emerged this weekend that Leeds were in talks with Malmo in a bid to snap up the striker, who is also able to operate on the flanks, and had put in a bid of £1.45m to take him to Elland Road.
Negotiations have continued and a move is now fast approaching for Cibicki to play in England.
According to Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen, Leeds have thrashed out the terms of a four-year contract with Cibicki, which will keep him at Elland Road until the summer of 2021.
Malmo are making no comment on the transfer speculation.
But the striker was left on the bench throughout Malmo's 2-2 Swedish top flight draw against IFK Goteborg on Sunday, in a further indicator he is on the way out.
Leeds have recently banked £16m from selling striker Chris Wood and midfielder Liam Bridcutt, with the club's owner Andrea Radrizzani vowing every penny will be reinvested into the transfer pot.