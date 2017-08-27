XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/08/2017 - 12:51 BST

West Ham Supremo Arrives At Training Ground Amid Slaven Bilic Uncertainty

 




West Ham co-owner David Sullivan has arrived at the club's training ground as speculation over manager Slaven Bilic's future continues, according to Sky Sports News HQ

Bilic's side have now lost their opening three Premier League games this season and sit rock bottom of the standings with a goal difference of minus eight.




The club's latest defeat, at the hands of Newcastle United, saw Bilic's players put in a poor performance as they went down 3-0.

Pressure has now started to pile on the Croatian, who had to put up with other managers being linked with his post last season.

 


Amid such a situation, Sullivan has now arrived at West Ham's training base, which is considered to be unusual on a Sunday.

It has been claimed the West Ham board will hold a meeting to discuss the club's start to the season, but Sullivan's presence at the training base may lead some to believe a decision has already been taken.

West Ham Ladies are in action at the training ground at 2pm however, taking on Cardiff City Ladies.

And as such, Sullivan may have simply decided to attend the game, meaning his presence is not related to Bilic's position.
 