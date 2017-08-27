West Ham Supremo Arrives At Training Ground Amid Slaven Bilic Uncertainty

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham co-owner David Sullivan has arrived at the club's training ground as speculation over manager Slaven Bilic's future continues, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



Bilic's side have now lost their opening three Premier League games this season and sit rock bottom of the standings with a goal difference of minus eight.











The club's latest defeat, at the hands of Newcastle United, saw Bilic's players put in a poor performance as they went down 3-0.



Pressure has now started to pile on the Croatian, who had to put up with other managers being linked with his post last season.



Amid such a situation, Sullivan has now arrived at West Ham's training base, which is considered to be unusual on a Sunday.