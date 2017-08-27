We’ve Got To Be Really, Really Careful With Manchester United – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Mark Lawrenson feels Liverpool need to be very careful not to fall too far behind Manchester United.



Jose Mourinho's men have won their opening three Premier League games to sit top of the table with a maximum nine points. Meanwhile Liverpool, who crushed Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield on Sunday, have collected seven points from their three matches.











Manchester United have been lauded for already looking like potential champions and Lawrenson picked the Red Devils out as the pick of the bunch when it comes to Liverpool's rivals in the league this year.



"Man United look the strongest at the moment because they have the team and the squad and they can change", Lawrenson said on LFC TV.



" We are well up there. [Manchester] City, he’s messing around again already, [Pep] Guardiola", he continued.