We’ve Got To Be Really, Really Careful With Manchester United – Liverpool Legend

Mark Lawrenson feels Liverpool need to be very careful not to fall too far behind Manchester United.
Jose Mourinho's men have won their opening three Premier League games to sit top of the table with a maximum nine points. Meanwhile Liverpool, who crushed Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield on Sunday, have collected seven points from their three matches.
Manchester United have been lauded for already looking like potential champions and Lawrenson picked the Red Devils out as the pick of the bunch when it comes to Liverpool's rivals in the league this year.
"Man United look the strongest at the moment because they have the team and the squad and they can change", Lawrenson said on LFC TV.
"We are well up there. [Manchester] City, he’s messing around again already, [Pep] Guardiola", he continued.
"I think we've got to be really, really careful because it looks like Man United are just going to keep winning for a while."
And Lawrenson says if Liverpool can keep close to Manchester United they will be doing well.
"They've bought really well and if we keep on their coattails we'll have done well", the former Liverpool centre-back added.
Liverpool's first meeting with Manchester United this season comes on 14th October, when Mourinho takes his side to Anfield.
The return meeting is set for March at Old Trafford.