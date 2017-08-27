You’ll Never Notice Liam Bridcutt – Nottingham Forest Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest legend Steve Hodge has backed Reds new boy Liam Bridcutt after a mixed debut against Leeds United on Saturday.



Bridcutt was handed his first bow as a Nottingham Forest player at the City Ground as the side he had just joined from made the trip south for the Championship fixture.











But Bridcutt struggled to make an impact as Mark Warburton's men slipped to a 2-0 defeat on home turf.



Hodge however is not concerned and feels even when Bridcutt does play well he is the type of player who is likely to go unnoticed.



Hodge said on BBC Radio Nottingham: "He doesn't actually stand out when he plays well.