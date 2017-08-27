XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/08/2017 - 11:53 BST

You’ll Never Notice Liam Bridcutt – Nottingham Forest Legend

 




Nottingham Forest legend Steve Hodge has backed Reds new boy Liam Bridcutt after a mixed debut against Leeds United on Saturday. 

Bridcutt was handed his first bow as a Nottingham Forest player at the City Ground as the side he had just joined from made the trip south for the Championship fixture.




But Bridcutt struggled to make an impact as Mark Warburton's men slipped to a 2-0 defeat on home turf.

Hodge however is not concerned and feels even when Bridcutt does play well he is the type of player who is likely to go unnoticed.

 


Hodge said on BBC Radio Nottingham: "He doesn't actually stand out when he plays well.

"He is not one of those players that you notice in a game.

"He is never going to be a wow.

"But for me he is a good signing and he is going to be a good signing for the next few years."

Bridcutt will now have to wait until the international break in his bid to taste victory in a Forest shirt with the Reds not next in action away at Sheffield Wednesday on 9th September.

Warburton's side then have a further away game, with a midweek trip to the Stadium of Light to take on Simon Grayson's Sunderland.
 