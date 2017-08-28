Arsenal Agree Fee For Liverpool Target Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain To Join Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have agreed to sell Liverpool target Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Chelsea, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



Oxlade-Chamberlain recently rejected the offer of a new contract at the Emirates Stadium and made clear he was keen to move on from Arsenal, forcing the club to consider his future.











The England international has been linked with both Chelsea and Liverpool, and it is Antonio Conte's men who have seemingly won the race for his signature.



It is claimed that Chelsea are to pay around the £35m mark to take Oxlade-Chamberlain to Stamford Bridge.



Oxlade-Chamberlain featured in Arsenal's 4-0 drubbing away at Liverpool on Sunday, a game which will now be his last for the Gunners.