Brazil Set To Say Philippe Coutinho Is Fit Despite Liverpool’s Injury Claim

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is expected to be declared fit to feature in Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Ecuador on Thursday evening.



With his future at Liverpool hanging in the balance, the player is yet to feature for the Reds this season as Barcelona continue to push to snare him away from Anfield this summer.











While Coutinho has tried to force the issue by slapping in a transfer request, Liverpool have maintained their resolve and have knocked back three bids from Barcelona.



Liverpool have officially explained his absence by insisting that he has been struggling with a back injury, but eyebrows were raised when he was called up to the national team.





And the official explanation could be under further scrutiny, as according to BBC World Service journalist Fernando Duarte, the midfielder is expected to be declared fit to feature for Brazil against Ecuador on Thursday evening.

National team doctors have assessed Coutinho’s fitness and are expected to release the results today, where he is set to be declared fit to play.



Coutinho has joined the Brazil squad with his future still to be resolved and Barcelona are expected to put in a fresh bid this week to test Liverpool’s stance again.



The midfielder wants to join Barcelona and Liverpool are determined that they won’t be bullied into selling him.

