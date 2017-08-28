XRegister
28/08/2017 - 10:38 BST

Celtic On Last Leg of Patrick Roberts Capture

 




Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts will undergo a medical at Celtic later today ahead of a loan move back to Paradise.

The 20-year-old winger returned to Manchester City this summer after spending a fruitful 18-month spell at Celtic, where he won two Scottish league titles, the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup.




Celtic have been interested in taking him back Glasgow this summer and it seems with just few days left in the window the deal is picking up pace as Roberts prepares to return to Paradise.

According to the BBC, the young winger will undergo his medical checks in Glasgow later today as he takes a big step towards returning to Brendan Rodgers’ team.
 


Upon a successful completion of a medical the winger is expected to sign a one-year loan contract with Celtic and rejoin his old team-mates at Paradise before Thursday’s deadline.  

Rodgers has been keen to add to his squad after Celtic confirmed Champions League group stage football earlier this week and Roberts is seen as a key target by the Celtic manager.

Celtic are expected to be in the market for more players before Thursday’s transfer deadline, with a centre-back believed to be high on their agenda.

Roberts scored 17 goals and provided 21 assists in 60 appearances for Celtic during his previous stint.
 