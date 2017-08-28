Crystal Palace Goalkeeper On Newcastle United’s Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has emerged as an option for Newcastle United going into the last few days of the window.



Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez is looking to bring in a number of players before Thursday’s deadline day and the club have been keeping tabs on a number of targets.











While outfield players remain high on their agenda, Newcastle are also in the market for a goalkeeper and the club are looking at a solution within the Premier League.



According to the Chronicle, Palace’s Welsh custodian Hennessey is one of the goalkeepers the club are closely following going into the final few days of the transfer window.





Benitez wants a goalkeeper with Premier League experience and the 30-year-old shot-stopper has emerged as a key target as Newcastle look to strengthen all areas of the pitch.

Hennessey is in the last year of his contract at Crystal Palace and it remains to be seen whether they look to offload him if Newcastle make a move for him soon.



The Newcastle boss has indicated that he needs more players before Thursday’s deadline if he has to script the club’s survival in their first season back in the Premier League.



The Magpies are also expected to ship out a number of players in order to raise funds and create space in the squad for new signings over the next three days.

