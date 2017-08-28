XRegister
06 October 2016

28/08/2017 - 13:25 BST

Crystal Palace Hold Talks With Frank de Boer

 




Crystal Palace will hold talks with Frank de Boer today, according to the Times

The Eagles disastrous start to the new Premier League season has set alarm bells ringing at Selhurst Park and there is already speculation around De Boer's position.




It is unclear whether Crystal Palace are considering removing De Boer from his post, but the Dutchman is to hold talks with club officials later today.

While De Boer enjoyed success in charge of Dutch giants Ajax, he was then sacked from his next post, at Italian side Inter.

 


De Boer has made no bones about the fact he wants to change the way Crystal Palace play.

But the Eagles' opening day defeat at home against Huddersfield, combined with Saturday's home loss against Swansea City, have raised question marks over De Boer's approach.

After the international break, Palace are due to head north to Turf Moor to take on Burnley, before a home match against Southampton the following weekend.
 