Crystal Palace Target Mamadou Sakho Remains On West Brom Radar

Liverpool outcast Mamadou Sakho is still on West Brom’s radar, but his hefty price tag remains an issue for the Midlands club.



The French defender remains persona non grata for Jurgen Klopp who fell out with the Liverpool defender last summer and he has been available for transfer for over a year.











Sakho spent part of last season on loan at Crystal Palace, where he helped the Eagles to survive in the Premier League, but Liverpool want permanent solution for the defender this time around.



Crystal Palace are interested in re-signing the striker and West Brom have also been keen to take him from Liverpool as Tony Pulis looks to add more defensive strength to the squad.





And according to Sky Sports News HQ, Sakho is still on West Brom’s radar going into the last three days of the window, but his price remains big roadblock for them.

Liverpool are demanding a hefty transfer fee, despite Sakho not being part of Klopp’s plans, and it has stopped the defender from leaving the club so far this summer.



The Baggies are also in talks with Fenerbahce for defender Josef de Souza for £10m, but obtaining a work permit for him is expected to be tricky.

