Deeply Worrying – Former Celtic Star Tells Bhoys Where To Strengthen

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Sutton has urged Celtic to get the Patrick Roberts deal over the line, but admits that signing centre-backs is a more pressing issue for the club before Thursday’s deadline day.



Roberts had a fruitful loan spell at Celtic and the Scottish champions have been trying to agree another loan deal to bring him to back to Paradise this month.











However, negotiations have been slow as Manchester City were believed to be prepared to send him out for a loan spell in England, but the player is keen to return to Celtic and is on the verge of doing so.



Sutton feels recent performances have shown that Celtic need to bring in a few more players before Thursday’s transfer deadline and urged the club to get the Roberts deal done.





However, he feels the Scottish champions are more in need of defenders as their performance against Astana showed that there are major issues at centre half for Celtic.

Sutton said on BT Sport: “Looking at yesterday’s performance, Celtic need to make signings before Thursday.



“Massive centre half issues were exposed against Astana and Patrick Roberts in these domestic and European games has that something special.



“Celtic need to get that done and I think it will happen.



“They need to make numerous signings as the centre-back situation is deeply worrying.”



Celtic tried to sign Rivaldo Coetzee from Ajax Cape Town, but the defender failed a medical with the Scottish champions.

