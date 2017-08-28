Fresh Serie A Interest In Arsenal Defender As Transfer Scramble Heats Up

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have been keeping tabs on Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi as an alternative to Schalke’s Benedikt Howedes.



Mustafi was dropped to the bench in Arsenal’s 4-0 hammering at Liverpool on Sunday and it gave more credence to speculation that he is on his way out of the Emirates.











Inter Milan have been chasing the defender and the Germany international has reportedly told Arsene Wenger that he is ready to quit Arsenal before Thursday’s transfer deadline.



The Nerazzurri are believed to be in pole position to sign Mustafi if he is allowed to leave Arsenal this week, but the Serie A giants could face stiff competition from Juventus.





The Italian champions are trying to sign Schalke defender Howedes, but according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, they are not losing sight of other attainable targets as well and are chasing the 29-year-old defender.

It has been claimed Mustafi is one of the players on Juventus’ radar and they could move for the Arsenal defender should they fail to agree terms with Schalke for Howedes.



Arsenal are believed to be willing to allow their player to leave, but want to include an obligatory purchase option in any deal to loan Mustafi out this week.

