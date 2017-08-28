He’s Going To Talk To Leeds United – Hamburg Sporting Director On Pierre-Michel Lasogga

Follow @insidefutbol





Pierre-Michel Lasogga is on his way to England to talk over a move to Leeds United, with Hamburg's sporting director confirming the development.



Leeds have been keen to land the German striker as they look for a replacement for Chris Wood and have been eyeing taking Lasogga on a season-long loan.











It had appeared finances would be an issue in any deal as Lasogga does not want to take a pay cut on his over £50,000 per week salary, while Leeds' top earner was Wood on £15,000.



Now though there are developments and Lasogga is heading to England to assess potentially joining Leeds.



Hamburg sporting director Jens Todt was quoted as saying by the Hamburger Abendblatt that the striker has "a transfer option in England", while he also added that "Pierre has been released for two days to get an overview of Leeds ."