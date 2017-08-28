If Jurgen Klopp Does This It Would Be A Mistake – Liverpool Legend Issues Warning

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson feels it would be a mistake on Jurgen Klopp’s part if he decides to play Loris Karius in the Champions League.



Klopp surprised onlookers by dropping Simon Mignolet from the squad in favour of slotting in Karius into his team in Liverpool’s 4-0 hammering of Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday.











The German did not look comfortable on the ball at times and seemed uncertain, but a hapless Arsenal side rarely did anything to put pressure on the Liverpool goalkeeper.



Lawrenson feels Klopp played his fellow German to keep him in the thick of things, but believes it would be wrong if the Liverpool manager believes Karius could be his Champions League goalkeeper.





He wants Mignolet to play in Europe’s premier competition on Liverpool’s return to the group stage.

The Liverpool legend said on LFC TV: “It could well be why he put Karius in [to keep him sharp].



“The deal may be that he plays in the Champions League, which for me would be a mistake.



“In the Champions League you play your best team and therefore your best goalkeeper, which is Mignolet.



“I am pretty sure that is why Karius played today.”



Klopp has made it clear that unless something happens in between, Mignolet will return to the team immediately after the international break as he still classes the Belgian as his number 1.

