It Affects The Group – Sporting Lisbon Coach Wants Speculation Over West Ham Target’s Future To End

Sporting Lisbon coach Jorge Jesus admits that he can’t wait to see the transfer window close on Thursday to lift the cloud of West Ham target William Carvalho’s future.



The 25-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to West Ham over the last few weeks, but Sporting Lisbon have already rejected a bid from the Hammers.











The Portuguese giants are holding out for more money and there are suggestions that West Ham have ended their interest in the midfielder due to the financial demands of Sporting Lisbon.



But the uncertainty over William's future is expected to continue until Thursday’s transfer deadline and Jesus admits that he can’t wait to see the window close as he conceded that such things do affect the squad.





The Sporting Lisbon coach told Sport TV: “I hope Thursday arrives so that we can get over these uncertainties and get more balance.

“It seems that these things don’t matter but it affects the group.”



Jesus was quick to remind his in-demand stars to remember that Sporting Lisbon kept faith in their ability when none of the big clubs were chasing them.



“The teams who want him are not stupid. Why do they want Willian, Gelson [Martins] or [Islam] Slimani? Because they know that they are quality.



“I would like them to stay but when they were just developing nobody wanted them.



“But now everybody wants them.”

