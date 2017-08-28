Leeds United Firm Up Position On Norwich City Target Stuart Dallas

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are opposed to selling Stuart Dallas before the transfer window closes, amid interest from Norwich City.



The Canaries are interested in snapping up the Northern Ireland international, who has yet to start a game in the Championship under Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen yet.











Christiansen has gone on record as saying he feels Leeds need a player like Dallas, but the Whites could still find themselves tested for the winger before Thursday night.



However, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are set against selling Dallas.



The Yorkshire side insist that Dallas is not for sale and they want to keep hold of him.