XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/08/2017 - 13:17 BST

Leeds United Firm Up Position On Norwich City Target Stuart Dallas

 




Leeds United are opposed to selling Stuart Dallas before the transfer window closes, amid interest from Norwich City. 

The Canaries are interested in snapping up the Northern Ireland international, who has yet to start a game in the Championship under Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen yet.




Christiansen has gone on record as saying he feels Leeds need a player like Dallas, but the Whites could still find themselves tested for the winger before Thursday night.

However, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are set against selling Dallas.

 


The Yorkshire side insist that Dallas is not for sale and they want to keep hold of him.

If Norwich and other clubs still hold hope of signing Dallas, they will likely need the player to push to leave Elland Road, something which there is no sign yet of happening.

Leeds also have no financial pressure to sell the winger and recently banked £16m from selling Chris Wood to Burnley and Liam Bridcutt to Nottingham Forest.
 