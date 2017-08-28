Leeds United Leave Road Open For Birmingham and Reading To Scrap For Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are not in the mix for Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill, who has been linked with a move to Birmingham City and Reading.



The Yorkshire giants are in the market for at least one more striker and have been keeping tabs on a number of targets ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline day.











Their search has led to the club being linked with a move for a number of strikers in England and abroad and Preston hitman Hugill is said to have been one of the targets.



Birmingham City and Reading are also said to be interested, with suggestions that Preston recently rejected a bid for the striker, but it seems the Whites are not looking at Hugill.





According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are not eyeing a move for the Preston man and are currently considering other options in the market both in England and abroad.

Middlesbrough striker Rudy Gestede is still believed to be a target and the Whites are also in talks with Hamburg for Pierre-Michel Lasogga.



The Whites have also been widely linked with a move for Malmo forward Pawel Cibicki.



Leeds are currently third in the Championship table on eleven points after five games this season.

