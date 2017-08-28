Leeds United Reach Decision On Rudy Gestede Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have ended their interest in Middlesbrough striker Rudy Gestede, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The Whites are looking for another striker after selling Chris Wood to Burnley for an initial £15m and were recently claimed to have put in an offer of £6m for Gestede.











Boro rejected the Whites' proposal as Garry Monk is keen to keep the powerful striker at the Riverside Stadium.



And Leeds have opted against pushing the matter any further by ending their interest in Gestede.



It is claimed the Elland Road outfit are now chasing alternative targets.