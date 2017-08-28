XRegister
28/08/2017 - 22:07 BST

Leeds United Reach Decision On Rudy Gestede Interest

 




Leeds United have ended their interest in Middlesbrough striker Rudy Gestede, according to Sky Sports News HQ

The Whites are looking for another striker after selling Chris Wood to Burnley for an initial £15m and were recently claimed to have put in an offer of £6m for Gestede.




Boro rejected the Whites' proposal as Garry Monk is keen to keep the powerful striker at the Riverside Stadium.

And Leeds have opted against pushing the matter any further by ending their interest in Gestede.

 


It is claimed the Elland Road outfit are now chasing alternative targets.

One alternative target on the agenda for Leeds is Hamburg striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

The German has arrived in England to assess a switch to Leeds, which would take the form of a season-long loan deal.

Lasogga however also has other options and has taken no firm decision.
 