Liverpool Bid For Thomas Lemar, Offer Significantly Higher Than Rejected Arsenal Offers

Liverpool have placed a big money offer on Monaco’s table for Arsenal wing target Thomas Lemar.



Lemar’s future at Monaco has been under the scanner all summer and the saga is expected to see more drama unfold before Thursday’s transfer deadline.











The 21-year-old winger has been on Arsenal’s radar for months and Monaco have rejected three bids from the Gunners for Lemar, the last of which was around the €50m mark.



Arsene Wenger said earlier this week that Monaco have definitely closed the door on Lemar’s departure this summer but it seems the Frenchman could still be crossing the English Channel before Thursday.





Liverpool have made an aggressive move to take Lemar to Anfield and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, they have slapped in a €72m bid for the 21-year-old winger and are prepared to offer another €8m in bonuses.

The Reds called Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev earlier this morning and are in talks with the Ligue 1 champions as the French club are considering the offer as it is a significantly higher bid than anything they have recevied for Lemar this summer.



Jurgen Klopp’s side hammered Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield yesterday and it seems they could land a huge transfer blow to the Gunners if they snare Lemar away from under their noses.



Lemar is set to join his France team-mates for training this morning and there could be more twists and turns in the saga as Didier Deschamps has made it clear he won’t allow any one of his players to leave camp to complete any transfer this week.



Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the winger but for the moment Liverpool are the ones who are leading the chase in this summer long transfer saga.

