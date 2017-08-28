Liverpool Could Pay €20m More Than Naby Keita’s Release Clause To Sign Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool will pay around €75m to sign Naby Keita from RB Leipzig next summer, €20m more than his release clause, if they finish in the top four this season.



The Reds have been chasing Keita for much of the summer, but RB Leipzig have been set against doing a deal and Liverpool have been unable to break down their brick wall.











But with Keita having a release clause of €55m valid for next summer, the Germans were willing to do business on a deal which would see the midfielder join Liverpool next year.



And the Bundesliga side have struck a deal they will be happy with.



According to German daily Bild, if Liverpool miss out on qualifying for Europe this season then Keita will cost the Reds €65m – €10m more than his release clause.