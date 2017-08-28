XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/08/2017 - 22:59 BST

Liverpool Could Pay €20m More Than Naby Keita’s Release Clause To Sign Midfielder

 




Liverpool will pay around €75m to sign Naby Keita from RB Leipzig next summer, €20m more than his release clause, if they finish in the top four this season.

The Reds have been chasing Keita for much of the summer, but RB Leipzig have been set against doing a deal and Liverpool have been unable to break down their brick wall.




But with Keita having a release clause of €55m valid for next summer, the Germans were willing to do business on a deal which would see the midfielder join Liverpool next year.

And the Bundesliga side have struck a deal they will be happy with.

 


According to German daily Bild, if Liverpool miss out on qualifying for Europe this season then Keita will cost the Reds €65m – €10m more than his release clause.

If Jurgen Klopp's side manage to book a Europa League spot, Keita will arrive for €70m.

But if Liverpool can retain their Champions League status then Keita will cost around €75m, a whopping €20m more than he would have cost if the Reds had waited until next summer to make their move.

Liverpool may be happy with the agreement however as it ensures Keita is their player from next summer.
 