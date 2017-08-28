Liverpool Fail With Fresh Offer For Arsenal Target Thomas Lemar

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have had two bids for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, who is also a target for Arsenal, knocked back, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



After Arsenal giving up in the race for the French wide-man last week, Liverpool have entered the race aggressively and put bids in to test Monaco's resolve.











It has been claimed in France an offer worth €80m was made by the Reds, but now it is suggested Liverpool's second bid was €70m and Monaco turned it down.



Monaco remain keen to keep Lemar, but are facing severe tests as the transfer window reaches its climax.



The Ligue 1 champions have sold a number of players so far this summer and are keen to make sure Lemar does not follow them out of the Stade Louis II exit door.