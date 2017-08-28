Liverpool Fail With Fresh Offer For Arsenal Target Thomas Lemar

Liverpool have had two bids for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, who is also a target for Arsenal, knocked back, according to Sky Sports News HQ.
After Arsenal giving up in the race for the French wide-man last week, Liverpool have entered the race aggressively and put bids in to test Monaco's resolve.
It has been claimed in France an offer worth €80m was made by the Reds, but now it is suggested Liverpool's second bid was €70m and Monaco turned it down.
Monaco remain keen to keep Lemar, but are facing severe tests as the transfer window reaches its climax.
The Ligue 1 champions have sold a number of players so far this summer and are keen to make sure Lemar does not follow them out of the Stade Louis II exit door.
But Liverpool could yet come back for Lemar with a third bid as Jurgen Klopp looks to tool up his squad for a campaign which includes Champions League group stage football.
It is also unclear whether Lemar wants the move and whether he might push to leave Monaco.