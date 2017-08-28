Liverpool Paying Premium For Early Naby Keita Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are paying an extra fee on top of Naby Keita's £48m release clause to conclude a deal with RB Leipzig a year early.



The Reds are doing a deal for the midfielder to join the club from the Bundesliga outfit next summer, at which time his £48m release clause would have been active.











RB Leipzig set their face against selling Keita this summer and it appeared Liverpool would have to wait 12 months to get their man, something which would have meant a risk of other clubs forcing their way into the race.



Now Liverpool are concluding the deal ahead of time and, according to the BBC, are paying a premium on top of the £48m release clause to get it done.



The signing of Keita will be Liverpool's club-record purchase.